Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases top 4.9 mn; death toll nears 81,000

update: With over 81,000 new cases, India's tally has reached 4,926,914. The death toll has risen by 1,073 to 80,827. India now has 973,175 active cases, while 37,80,107 people have recovered. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has tested positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 3,229 new corona cases, pushing the tally to 221,533. The worst-hit states are Maharashtra (1,077,374) Andhra Pradesh (575,079), Tamil Nadu (491,571), Karnataka (467,689), and UP (317,195).

vaccine update: The United Arab Emirates has granted emergency approval for use of a coronavirus vaccine, six weeks after human trials in the Gulf Arab state started. A phase III trial of a Covid-19 inactivated vaccine developed by Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopham began in the UAE in July and is yet to be completed. Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla has warned there won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines available in the world till 2024 at the earliest, according to a media report on Monday.

“It’s going to take four to five years until everyone gets the vaccine on this planet," said Poonawalla to Financial Times.

World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 29,433,091. While 21,264,646 have recovered, 932,390 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, 6,748,618 cases. It is followed by India, which has 4,926,914 cases, Brazil (4,349,544) and Russia (1,068,320).

