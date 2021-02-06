- Without Reliance deal, future uncertain for Kishore Biyani's firms
- Special PMLA court summons Chanda Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot on Feb 12
- Soap war: pH becomes a better-known term, thanks to Sebamed's ad campaign
- Aero India 2021: HAL's basic trainer aircraft comes in from the cold
- Retail investors should lock in interest rates for longer term with G-Secs
Coronavirus LIVE: With 11,689 new cases, India's tally jumps to 10.8 mn
Coronavirus live updates: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 105,881,627. While 77,505,862 have recovered, 2,307,092 have lost their lives.
Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Health Ministry
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A medic injects Covishield vaccine to Police personnel, at Railway Hospital in Lucknow on Friday.
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 11,689 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday pushing the overall tally to 10,815,222, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 154,956.
The Covid-19 vaccine is being provided to healthcare workers and frontline workers for which, apart from free of cost supply, the operational cost of Rs 123.49 crore has been released to the states and UTs, Minister of State for Health, Ashwini Choubey informed the Lok Sabha.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 105,881,627. While 77,505,862 have recovered, 2,307,092 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the US continues to be the worst-hit country with 27,398,711 cases.
Follow LIVE BLOG below for latest updates
Follow LIVE BLOG below for latest updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh