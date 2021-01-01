JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Coronavirus LIVE: With 19,046 new infections, India's toll crosses 10.2 mn

The World Health Organization cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine | Lockdown

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Coronavirus Vaccine
US continues to be the worst-hit country with 20,422,952 cases.
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 19,046 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday pushing the overall tally to 10,286,329, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 149,018. 

The World Health Organization cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, meaning poorer countries may soon get access to the shot already available in Europe and North America. Every country that has a drug regulatory agency will have to issue its own approval for any Covid-19 vaccine, but countries with weak systems usually rely on WHO to vet the shots.

World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 83,764,622. While 59,298,311 have recovered, 1,824,252 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the US continues to be the worst-hit country with 20,422,952 cases.

Follow LIVE Updates Here: 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh