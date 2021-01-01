- CEOs expect Budget 2021 to kick-start next wave of investment cycle
- Tata Sons overtakes govt as largest promoter of listed companies
- Revival path: Credit quality of key sectors unscathed, outlook on the mend
- PFC plans to raise Rs 1.18 trillion, eyes domestic retail bond market
- Most mid, small-caps still trading below fair value: Umang Papneja
- New fund offers: Consider investing in differentiated offerings only
- What 'Team Biden' means for India's energy and strategic relations with US
- 2020, the year that was: Bank frauds, drug hauls kept probe agencies busy
- Select large caps likely to give good returns in 2021, say analysts
- From 5G, Covid-19 vaccine to Tesla, the 10 things that will set 2021 apart
Coronavirus LIVE: With 19,046 new infections, India's toll crosses 10.2 mn
The World Health Organization cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
US continues to be the worst-hit country with 20,422,952 cases.
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 19,046 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday pushing the overall tally to 10,286,329, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 149,018.
The World Health Organization cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, meaning poorer countries may soon get access to the shot already available in Europe and North America. Every country that has a drug regulatory agency will have to issue its own approval for any Covid-19 vaccine, but countries with weak systems usually rely on WHO to vet the shots.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 83,764,622. While 59,298,311 have recovered, 1,824,252 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the US continues to be the worst-hit country with 20,422,952 cases.
