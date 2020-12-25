Coronavirus LIVE: With 23K new infections, India's caseload crosses 10.1 mn
Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: India reported 23,924 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday pushing the overall tally to 10,147,468, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 147,128.
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Thursday said its vaccine against Covid-19, 'ZyCoV-D', has been found to be safe and immunogenic in the Phase I/II clinical trials, and the company is seeking regulatory approval to commence Phase-III trials. The company's "plasmid DNA vaccine to prevent Covid-19, ZyCoV-D, was found to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in the Phase I/II clinical trials.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 79,694,694. While 56,109,133 have recovered, 1,748,236 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the US continues to be the worst-hit country with 19,093,638 cases.
