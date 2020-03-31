Coronavirus: Maharashtra CM, Cabinet to take 60% pay cut for this month

The on Tuesday said there would be a 60 per cent cut in this month's salaries of public representatives in the state, including the chief minister, in view of affecting the economy.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the state finance minister, said the decision has been taken after consultation with Chief Minister and various unions of employees.

In an official statement, Pawar announced a 60 per cent cut in the March salaries of the chief minister, all other ministers, MLAs, MLCs and representatives of local governing bodies.

"The salaries of Class I and II will be cut by 50 per cent while that of Class III employees will be cut by 25 per cent. There will be no cut in the salaries of remaining classes in the state bureaucracy," he said.

The decision has been taken after a detailed deliberation with various unions of employees, he said.





"I hope the public representatives will cooperate with the state finance department as a strong financial support is required for the state in this ongoing fight against coronavirus," he said.

Pawar said the state's economy has been affected due to the crisis and reduction of resources following the

Covid-19: Telangana govt announces up to 75% salary cuts for its employees

In a high-level review meeting conducted in the wake of the state's financial situation amid outbreak, the Telangana government on Monday decided a huge pay cut for its employees ranging from 10 per cent to 75 per cent.

The meeting was held at Pragathi Bhavan in view of the state's economic situation which has been affected adversely due to the coronavirus scare. It was decided that there will be a 75 per cent cut in the salaries of the Chief Minister, state cabinet, MLCs, MLAs, state corporation chairpersons, and local bodies representatives.

Whereas, there will be a 60 per cent salary cut of IAS, IPS IFS and other such central services officers and for all other category of employees, there will be 50 per cent salary cut.



For the Class IV outsourcing and contract employees, there will be 10 per cent cut in the salary while for all category of pensioners there will be 50 per cent cut.

There will be a 10 per cent cut in the salary for the Class IV retired employees and for all the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Institutions employees, that are receiving the government grants, there will be cut in their salaries as well. There are 71 confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the state, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.