Business Standard

In pics: Mass exodus of migrant workers amid 21-day nationwide lockdown

Although there is no official count of migrant labour, UP is among the states contributing a sizeable chunk

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

 

1 / 8
Migrants wait to board a bus to their respective villages during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Kaushambi, in Ghaziabad. Photo: PTI

With a nationwide lockdown many migrant workers have lost their jobs and are left with no savings, food or shelter. 

 

2 / 8
Migrant workers along with their family members take rest after they set forth to their their villages on foot, in Ghaziabad. Photo: PTI

In view of this, majority of them decided to return home and even took recourse to walking long distances.

 

3 / 8
A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official sprays santizer on the hands of migrants who have been walking to their respective villages amid the lockdown, near Delhi-UP Border in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Realising the political damage queues of people trudging on roads with their belongings on their backs could cause in the future, some state governments, including the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, quickly announced they were arranging transport to ferry them to their villages. And, this, in turn, led to even larger numbers gathering on borders and at bus stations of bigger cities.

 

4 / 8
Migrants board a bus to their native village, during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Ghazipur Delhi - UP border, Ghaziabad. Photo: PTI

The massive exodus of migrant labour from industrial and commercial centres like Noida, Ghaziabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata had caused chaos on Saturday.

 

5 / 8
Delhi Government workers cook food for homeless and migrants during the nationwide lockdown, at Trilokpuri in East Delhi. Photo: PTI

Fearing a renewed surge of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases by the movement of migrant labour, the central government cracked down hard on state administrations across the nation and ordered that the labourers should stay at the current place, and the administration must take steps to ensure thier well-being in situ.

 

6 / 8
Migrants run to board a bus to their native village, during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Ghazipur Delhi - UP border, Ghaziabad. Photo: PTI

Later, on Sunday, following discussions with the Centre, state governments put elaborate plans in place to monitor those who had already reached home and to prevent more from travelling out, so that the spirit of the all-India lockdown was maintained.

 

7 / 8
Migrants board a bus to their native village, during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Ghaziabad. Photo: PTI

The states have been also asked to stop incoming buses at the border and place the occupants on mandatory 14-day quarantine. Food and other essentials should be made available to the people during this period.

 

8 / 8
Migrants wait for a bus to their native village, in Ghaziabad. Photo: PTI

 

The Centre said action should be taken against landlords who are asking such tenants to vacate.
Also, it has asked State governments to provide needy, including migrant labourers with Food and shelter at the place of their work.
Employers should pay the workers for the lockdown period, centre added.
Although there is no official count of migrant labour, UP is among the states contributing a sizeable chunk.

 


First Published: Tue, March 31 2020. 13:00 IST

