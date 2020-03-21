Coronavirus: Three more test positive in Tamil Nadu, total cases rise to 6

JUST IN
Use cess fund to pay lockdown-affected daily wagers: Fadnavis to state
Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai 

Thermal screening of passengers being conducted in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at a bus stand, in Kozhikode | Photo: PTI

With three positive cases confirmed on Saturday, including two Thai nationals and one from New Zealand, the total number of cases has gone up to 6 in Tamil Nadu.

"All six positive cases are imported from different regions with travel histories and not community transmitted. New cases are already quarantined & in our radar. Screening has been intensified at all ports of arrival including Railway, domestic arrivals and interstate borders," C Vijayabaskar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, mentioned in his Twitter account on Saturday.

Till now, the Tamil Nadu government has screened over 200,000 people. According to him, till Saturday number of screened passengers are 201,672.

The number of people under follow-up are 8,950, beds in isolation wards are 1,120, current admissions- 54, samples tested - 412 (negative- 339, 3 positive (1 discharged), Under Process- 70).
First Published: Sat, March 21 2020. 20:00 IST

