Coronavirus LIVE: India records 10,357,569 cases; global tally past 86 mn
Coronavirus live updates: At 1,947,011, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 921,938, Andhra Pradesh 883,210, Tamil Nadu 820,712, and Kerala 778,873
COVID-19 vaccine administration dry run is being conducted, at a health care centre in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.
Coronavirus update: With 16,278 fresh Covid-19 cases, India's caseload now stands at 10,357,569. The country's death toll is nearing 150,000. With 1,947,011 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 921,938, Andhra Pradesh 883,210, Tamil Nadu 820,712, and Kerala 778,873. The world’s biggest inoculation drive against the coronavirus is set to begin in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, a day after the drugs regulator approved two vaccines — Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and Bharat Biotech’s indigenously developed Covaxin — for restricted emergency use.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 86,075,495. While 60,986,026 have recovered, 1,859,645 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 21,338,777 cases, and 361,932 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 10,357,569 cases, Brazil (7,754,560), Russia (3,260,138), UK (2,713,563).
