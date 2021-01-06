Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,375,478; UK tally nears 2.8 million

live updates: With 17,908 fresh Covid-19 cases, India's caseload now stands at 10,375,478. The country's death toll has crossed the 150,000-mark. With 1,950,171 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Karnataka 923,353, Andhra Pradesh 883,587, Tamil Nadu 822,000, and Kerala 784,488. One more patient at a Delhi government-run hospital has been found infected with the UK strain of novel coronavirus, taking the tally in the national capital to nine.

Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday cleared the air on the restricted emergency use approval granted to two Covid-19 vaccines — Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin — as the debate heats up over the move. While Balram Bhargava, director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), defended the approval by the Indian regulator based on safety and immunogenicity data, the minutes of the meeting of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) that recommended the approval were also made public.

World update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 86,831,503. While 61,531,300 have recovered, 1,875,451 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 21,578,606 cases, and 365,620 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 10,375,478 cases, Brazil (7,812,007), Russia (3,284,384), UK (2,774,479).

