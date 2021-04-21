Coronavirus vaccine shot may cost Rs 1,000 in private market: Sources

A Covid-19 shot is likely to be available at Rs 900-1,000 ($13-14) in the private market in India, sources in the know said. This would be the maximum retail price, including trade margins, and vaccine makers would stand to make around Rs 650 per dose.

For institutional sales, these shots could be priced at Rs 600-650 per dose. “The prices of foreign vaccines may be higher than this as they need sophisticated cold chain infrastructure. Also, the government will monitor the prices we set for the private market. So, nothing is concrete as of now,” said an industry ...