JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Govt amends norms for full fledged internet telephony by telecom operators
Business Standard

Corruption is the biggest hindrance for business operation in India: Report

Navigating through the maze of rules and regulations seems to be a marathon, followed by sectorial and regional law compliance once the business has been set-up

Business Standard 

corruption, bribe, bribery

India climbed 30 places in the rankings to make it into the top 100 for ‘ease of doing business’ in the World Bank’s 2018 report. While the government reacted positively and expects to make an ambitious entry into the top 50 in the years to come, the realities for industrialists on the ground tell a different story. For entrepreneurs, the government is the main facilitator with its policies and subsidies. Navigating through the maze of rules and regulations seems to be a marathon, followed by sectorial and regional law compliance once the business has been set-up.

chart

.
First Published: Thu, June 21 2018. 01:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements