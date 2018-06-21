Corruption is the biggest hindrance for business operation in India: Report

India climbed 30 places in the rankings to make it into the top 100 for ‘ease of doing business’ in the World Bank’s 2018 report. While the government reacted positively and expects to make an ambitious entry into the top 50 in the years to come, the realities for industrialists on the ground tell a different story. For entrepreneurs, the government is the main facilitator with its policies and subsidies. Navigating through the maze of rules and regulations seems to be a marathon, followed by sectorial and regional law compliance once the business has been set-up.





