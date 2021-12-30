Covaxin found to be safe for children in phase 2, 3 trials: Bharat Biotech

Hyderabad based vaccine maker International Limited (BBIL), on Thursday said that BBV152 (Covaxin), its whole-virion inactivated Covid-19 vaccine candidate, has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in paediatric subjects in phase 2 and 3 studies.

This comes after the country’s drug regulator approved use of Covaxin for children aged 12 years and above. The subject expert committee advising the regulator had, however, cleared the vaccine for use in two year old children and above.

Immunogenicity of a vaccine implies whether the vaccine induces the desired immune response.

had conducted phase 2 and 3, open-label, multicenter studies to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of Covaxin in healthy children and adolescents in the 2-18 age group, the vaccine maker said.

Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, said, "Covaxin's clinical trial data from the paediatric population is very encouraging. Safety of the vaccine is critical for children and we are glad to share that Covaxin has now proven data for safety and immunogenicity in children. We have now achieved our goal of developing a safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccine for adults and children."

The company claimed that the clinical trials on children conducted between June and September 2021 have shown ‘robust safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity’.

The data was submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in October and has received emergency use nod for children aged 12-18 from DCGI recently.

No serious adverse event was reported in the study.

A total of 374 subjects reported either mild or moderate severity symptoms, with 78.6 per cent getting resolved within a day. Pain at the injection site was the most commonly reported adverse event, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech is targeting to make one billion doses annually of its intra-nasal vaccine in 2022 which is under clinical trials now. The Hyderabad based vaccine maker is also looking for global partners to manufacture and distribute the vaccine overseas.

BBV154, the intra-nasal vaccine can be administered as a nasal spray or as a drop. It cannot be taken at home though, but needs to be administered in a clinical setting.

The adenovirus vector based vaccine helps to trigger generation of IgA antibodies which line the nasal mucosa. Bharat Biotech claims that the vaccine helps to reduce transmission of the Sars-CoV-2 virus as it attacks the virus at its first point of entry – the nose and the upper respiratory.

“We are scaling up the manufacturing of the intra-nasal vaccine now. The target is a billion annual doses for the nasal vaccine. The sites which make Covaxin now will also have facilities to make the nasal vaccine – Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune etc,” a senior company official told Business Standard.

“We are looking for global partners both for manufacturing and for distribution,” the company added.

It is a live adenovirus vector platform which is similar to the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson platform. “We have done a lot of work to stabilize the spike protein. The antibodies in the nose are IgA which are also present in the upper respiratory tract,” the official explained.

Bharat Biotech has sought permission to start a phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine. The company is testing the vaccine as a booster shot for someone who has had Covid19 infection or who has received two shots of any other Covid-19 vaccine