Covaxin safety established in phases 1 and 2 studies, says Bharat Biotech

In a package insert with Covaxin, Bharat Biotech has noted that the safety of the vaccine was established in phase 1 and phase 2 studies. It said that phase 1 clinical trials were conducted in India on 375 adults, and the most common local adverse event noted was pain at the site of injection.
The other less common adverse events were dizziness, giddiness, tremor, sweating, cold, cough, and injection site swelling.
It said that so far no vaccine-related adverse events have been noted in the ongoing phase 3 study.
