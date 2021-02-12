Covid-19: 48.9% of targeted beneficiaries vaccinated on Thursday

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
When will India finally have access to coronavirus vaccine?
Coronavirus vaccine update: China Covid vaccine gives quick immune response
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine recommended for all adults by WHO panel
-
Out of the targeted 2,07,382 beneficiaries targeted for Covid-19 vaccination in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, nearly 49 per cent were inoculated, officials said.
"On Thursday 1721 vaccination sessions were organised during which Covishield and Covaxin were administered. Till 9 pm 1,01,454 personnel were vaccinated which is 48.9 per cent of the target of 2,07,382," an official statement issued here said.
The government has appealed all frontline workers to come for vaccination.
The next session for vaccination will be held on February 12 and 18 in all districts, it said.
On Thursday vaccination, district magistrates, SDMs, senior officials of the administration, revenue and police were vaccinated.
In Lucknow, senior officers, including ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, were vaccinated.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU