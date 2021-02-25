Covid-19 crisis: South Africa aims to vaccinate 1.1 mn by end of March

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Is South Africa becoming a failed state?
J&J's vaccine implementation study in South Africa gets regulator nod
South Africa plans to share AstraZeneca vaccine, first J&J shots expected
South Africa to pay $5.25 a dose for AstraZeneca vaccine from India's SII
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
-
South Africa aims to vaccinate around 1.1 million people against COVID-19 by the end of March as it ramps up its immunisation programme, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.
Addressing parliament, Mkhize also said authorities might have to inoculate more than their original target of 40 million people to reach herd immunity.
The country, hit far harder by the pandemic than any other in Africa, started rolling out Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) vaccine last week in a research study targeting healthcare workers. It hopes to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine soon.
Mkhize said so far more than 32,000 health workers had been given the J&J shot.
Previously, South Africa said it had secured 20 million doses from Pfizer and 9 million from J&J.
But Mkhize said those numbers were just "opening negotiations" and final volumes were likely to be different.
ALSO READ: Pfizer-BioNTech testing booster of their Covid-19 vaccine in new trial
"Once it is finalised we will announce new numbers very soon," he said.
Authorities had estimated that, to ensure population herd immunity, at least 40 million people needed to be vaccinated.
However, "as we go on with our discussions, it does appear we may have to do more than 40 million," Mkhize told parliament's upper house.
Mkhize, a trained medical doctor, said on Tuesday that government advisers had grouped COVID-19 vaccines into three categories and those considered for "immediate use" were the J&J, Pfizer and Moderna shots.
A health ministry presentation on Thursday said "full licensing" through local medicines regulator SAHPRA for J&J's vaccine could take "a couple of months".
South Africa has recorded around 1.5 million COVID-19 cases and 49,500 deaths to date, respectively over one-third and almost half of Africa's totals.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU