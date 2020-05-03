Covid-19 Factoid: 2 of every 5 new cases last week were from Maharashtra

There are now 3,424,210 confirmed cases of infections across the world, of which one-third have now recovered. The death toll stands at 240,380 at present. The United States still has the highest number of cases as well as fatalities, followed by the European countries of Italy and Spain.

In India, the tally currently stands at 37,336, with 1,223 deaths. A little over 10,000 people have now been cured. As India moves into its third phase with eased restrictions, growth in new cases is still worrying in the country, with no conclusive evidence to suggest that the curve might be flattening.

Here are some data points on the contagion:

#1. In the past one week, two in every five new cases were from in India

In the past week accounted for almost 40 per cent of the new cases added. While Delhi had been pulling up the tally earlier, it was soon replaced by Gujarat, which contributed 15 per cent of all new cases last week. At present, has 11,506 confirmed cases of coronavirus, which is the same as the number of cases in the next four worst affected states – Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan – put together.







#2. Russia’s daily new cases trajectory is moving up rapidly

Russia added more than 9,600 cases in a single day to the tally. In fact, the number of daily new additions almost doubled in the past two days. Russia now has 124,054 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 1,222 deaths. A little over 12% of all reported cases have now recovered in the country.









#3.Turkey has now entered a definitive recovery phase

The country had witnessed a sharp rise in cases in late March, which marked its entry into the top ten worst affected countries in the world by number of confirmed cases. However, daily new cases have been consistently falling since mid-April, as well as a significant drop in both daily new deaths and active cases.



