Covid-19 Factoid: Delhi adding 7,000 new cases daily, most among states

The global count of cases is now over 54 million, of which nearly 15 million cases are active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.3 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8.8 million, of which 479,216 cases are active. Recovery rate is now over 93 per cent and the death toll stands at 129,635.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

1. Delhi adds over 7,000 new cases for four days straight

The city is witnessing a massive surge in new cases. It has been adding over 7,000 new cases daily for four straight days. Delhi is also adding the most number of new cases across all India states and UTs. Overall current cases count in Delhi stands at 474,830.





2. Haryana is seeing a fresh surge in new cases

Haryana has been adding over 2,000 new cases daily for nine days in a row, witnessing a fresh spike in new cases. The state has been adding 1,200 new cases daily on an average in the previous month. The current cases tally in the state stands at 195,799.



3. The US and Brazil added over 100,000 cases in a day

The US, the worst-hit country in the world, added over 180,000 new cases in a single day on November 14, the biggest daily spike recorded any country so far. The US was followed by Brazil, which recorded over 110,000 new cases on the same day. Brazil is currently the third most affected country in the world, going my total confirmed cases.



