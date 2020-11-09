Covid-19 Factoid: Delhi adds nearly 8,000 cases in a day, worst so far

-
The global count of coronavirus cases is now nearing 51 million, of which over 13.7 million cases are currently active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.26 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8.5 million, of which 509,673 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has now crossed 92 per cent and the death toll stands at 126,611.
1. India witnessed a continuous drop in a daily decrease of active cases
India has been witnessing a fall in the daily drop in active cases since the last three days. India recorded a drop of 2992 active cases on 8th November as compared to 7,189 cases three days ago. The overall active cases count in India currently stands at 509,673. India has so far recorded an overall drop of over 72,000 cases in the month so far.
2.
Delhi added almost 8,000 new cases in a day
The Covid-19 crisis in the city state of Delhi is worsening. The state added 7,745 new cases on 8th November, the biggest single-day spike in the state and highest new cases addition among all India states on that day. The state has been adding over 6,000 new cases each since the last six days.
3. Chhattisgarh crossed 200,000 cases-mark
The overall reported cases tally in Chhattisgarh crossed 200,000 cases. Chhattisgarh became the 14th India state to have recorded over 200,000 cases. Even though the state achieved this grim milestone, it has been witnessing a drop in daily new cases. The state had added over 2,000 cases daily for most of the days in the previous month.
