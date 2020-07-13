Covid-19 Factoid: Delhi tops in testing, fares better than national average

The global confirmed case count is nearing the 13-million mark, and the death toll stands at 568,367, while over 7.5 million people have managed to recover from the virus till date.

In India, the cases tally has surged to almost 850,000, the third-highest in the world. The number of active cases in the country is now almost 300,000 and 22,674 people have lost their lives in the country till now due to

Here are some data points on the spread of the pandemic:

#1 Delhi tops the chart in terms of tests per million population ratio

Delhi has so far conducted 768.617 tests for Covid-19, which comes out to 38,792 tests per million population, almost 5x of the national average of 8,693 test per million population ratio. Delhi is followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with a ratio of over 20,000 per million population. Telangana and Uttar Pradesh feature at the bottom of the list with sub-5,000 tests per million population ratio.





#2 South Africa reports sudden surge

The African nation has added over 12,000 cases daily for three straight days. The total reported case tally in the country now stands at 264,184, of which 127,715 patients have recovered and almost 4,000 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus. South Africa accounts for over 45 per cent of cases in the African region overall.



#3. Karnataka witnessed a major spike in the daily new case additions

Karnataka state has recorded over 2,000 new cases daily for four days in a row. Karnataka was among states that saw the earliest outbreak of in India. The total case tally now stands at over 36,000 cases and 613 people in the state have succumbed to the virus.



