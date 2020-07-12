Covid-19 Factoid: India has added 24,000+ cases on each of the past 3 days

The count of confirmed cases globally now stands at over 12.64 million, and death toll at 563,521. About 7.4 million people have managed to recover from the virus so far.

In India, the third-most-affected country, the tally of total cases has crossed the 820,000-mark. The number of active cases in the country is now over 300,000 and 22,123 people have lost their lives due to

Here are some data points on the spread of the pandemic:

#1. India added over 27,000 new cases in a single day

India registered 27,114 new cases on July 10 in its highest single-day rise to surpass its previous record, set the previous day itself. India has added over 24,000 cases on each of the past three days. Maharashtra has had the biggest share of this spike, with the state reporting almost 8,000 cases on Saturday.

It was followed by Tamil Nadu, which added over 3,800 new cases. #2. Meghalaya witnesses a sudden surge, almost doubles its case count

The northeastern state of Meghalaya added almost 100 new cases on July 10, almost doubling its case tally in a day. Of its 207 confirmed cases, 127 were recorded in just two days. The state has so far registered two deaths and 66 people have recovered from the virus.

#3. Australia sees new spike, adds over 300 cases in a day

Australia, which has seen a muted growth until now, is witnessing a sudden surge in daily new cases. The country recorded 300 fresh cases on July 10, its highest single-day spike, to cross the previous high of 254 new cases (registered on July 3). The country’s total case count is currently at only 9,549 cases, and 107 have succumbed to coronavirus so far.