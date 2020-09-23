Covid-19 Factoid: India has added over 1000 deaths every day for 22 days

-
The global count of coronavirus cases nearing 32 million, with over 7.44 million cases currently active. Of this number, over 2.55 million cases are located in the US. The global death toll has now reached over 975,000, with more than 205,000 dead in the US alone.
India has the fastest rising pandemic curve in the world with the total case tally nearing 5.7 million. Over 17 per cent of its cases, or 968,377 cases, are currently active. With almost 4.5 million people beating the infection, the recovery rate for India is over 81 per cent.
Here are some data insights on the pandemic:
India’s death toll crossed 90,000
India has been adding over 1,000 deaths daily since last 22 days.
The overall death toll for the country crossed 90,000 cases on 22nd Sept and it took only eight days to add the latest 10,000 deaths.
Colombia’s case tally surpassed Peru to make it the fifth worst-hit nation
The current case tally for Colombia stands at 777,537, marginally ahead of Peru. It has become the fifth most affected country in the world. Overall, 650,801 cases have recovered in Colombia while over 100,000 cases are still active. Colombia’s death toll stands at 24,570.
Punjab crossed 100,000 cases
Punjab became the 17th India state to cross 100,000 confirmed cases. Overall, 77,127 cases have recovered in the state and 2,926 people have lost their lives. The state has been adding over 2,000 new cases for most part of the month.
