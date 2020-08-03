Covid-19 Factoid: India has best day for recovery as states fight spikes

The global confirmed case tally currently stands at over 18 million. The global death toll is at 689,755, with the US having the highest number of fatalities at nearly 160,000. There have been almost 11 million recoveries worldwide.

In India, there are now over 1.75 million cases, the third-highest in the world. Of this number, over 1 million cases, or 65 per cent, have now recovered. 567,730 cases are currently active in the country.

Here are some data points mapping the spread of the pandemic:

#1. India records highest-ever single-day recovery

In India, 51,255 cases recovered from on August 1, the highest single-day increase. Overall 1.15 million people have recovered in the country so far. Previously, the highest single-day recovery was recorded on July 30, when 37,223 cases were recovered.





#2. Chennai second district to cross 100,000 cases-mark

After Mumbai, Chennai becomes second district to cross 100,000 reported cases. The case count for Tamil Nadu’s capital stands at 101,951, only behind Mumbai’s cases tally of 115,331. Mumbai and Chennai are followed by Pune and Thane with over 90,000 confirmed cases.



#3. Punjab has a sudden surge in new cases

Punjab added over 900 new cases on August 1, highest-ever single-day increase in new cases in the state. The current tally of cases has now grown to 17,063, of which, 11075 cases have already recovered and 405 patients have lost their lives to



