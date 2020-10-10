Covid-19 Factoid: India is recording more recoveries than new cases

-
The global count of coronavirus cases has crossed 37 million, of which over 8 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is nearing 7 million, of which over 12 per cent or 883,185 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is almost 86 per cent, with nearly 6 million people having beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 100,000.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
India is recording more recoveries than new cases
In the October month so far, India as recorded overall 800,997 recoveries, over 47,000 cases more than the new cases added during the same period.
India was adding more new cases than recoveries in the last three months, however, the gap between the two was reducing.
Karnataka added over 10,000 new cases each for three straight days
The overall cases tally in the state stands at nearly 700,000. Karnataka has added over 10,000 cases each in the last three days. The state is witnessing the second-biggest single-day spike among all India states after Maharashtra.
Maharashtra crossed 1.5 million confirmed cases
Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state has crossed 1.5 million confirmed cases count. The states cases tally is more than double of Andhra Pradesh, the second-most affected state in the country. Overall, 1.22 million cases have recovered while over 39,000 people have lost their lives in the state due to the virus.
