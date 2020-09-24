Covid-19 Factoid: India records a drop of 51,000 in active cases in 6 days

-
The global count of coronavirus cases is now over 32 million, with over 7.44 million cases currently active. Of this number, over 2.55 million cases are located in just the US. The global death toll has now reached over 982,000.
India has the fastest rising pandemic curve in the world with the total case tally over 5.7 million. Nearly 17 per cent of its cases, or 966,382 cases, are currently active.
With almost 4.7 million people beating the infection, the recovery rate for India is over 81 per cent.
Here are some data insights on the pandemic:
India witnessed a drop in active cases for six straight days
India’s current active cases tally stands at over 966,382, witnessing a drop in daily new active cases for six days in a row. In all, India recorded a drop of over 51,000 active cases in last six days.
Yanam has the highest density in fatalities among all districts
Yanam district in Puducherry has so far recorded the highest density in the number of deaths—719 deaths per 1 million population. Yanam is followed by Mumbai and Pune with 691 and 575 deaths per million population respectively.
Kerala recorded its biggest single-day spike
Kerala, India’s 12th most-hit state with current cases tally of 148,134, witnessed a fresh spike in new cases additions. The state added 5,376 new cases on 23rd Sept, its biggest single-day spike. Overall, more than 100,000 cases have already recovered in the state while 592 people have lost their lives.
