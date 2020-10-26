Covid-19 Factoid: India records lowest daily fatalities in over 3 months

-

The global count of coronavirus cases has crossed 43 million, of which over 10 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1.15 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now over 7.9 million, of which 653,717 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has now crossed 90 per cent and the death toll stands at 119,014
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
1. India recorded its lowest daily fatalities count in over three months
India added 480 cases to its death toll on 25th October, its lowest daily fatalities count in the last 108 days. India’s overall death toll currently stands at 119,014.
India had been adding over 1,000 deaths daily throughout September before witnessing a drop since the start of the current month.
2. Delhi is seeing a surge in new cases
Delhi has been adding over 4,000 new cases in the last three days after witnessing a drop in daily new cases count in the past few days. Overall, Delhi’s recorded case count stands at 356,656, of which 323,654 cases have already recovered so far.
3. Maharashtra is witnessing a consistent drop in new cases
Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state with over 1.65 million recorded cases has been witnessing a regular drop in new cases additions. Maharashtra was adding on an average 20,000 cases daily for most of the days in September. The state is now witnessing a drop in daily cases adding less than 8,000 cases in the last four days.
