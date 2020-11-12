Covid-19 Factoid: India's active case tally now drops below 500,000

The global count of cases is now over 52 million, of which nearly 15 million cases are currently active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.28 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8.68 million, of which 489,294 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is now nearing 93 per cent and the death toll stands at 128,121.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

1. India’s active cases tally drops below 500,000

India’s active cases count currently stands at 489,294. India has been witnessing higher recoveries as compared to daily new cases additions since the last 40 days in a row.

In the current month so far, India has recorded a drop of over 90,000 in its active cases tally.

2. Delhi is facing a massive surge in new cases

In another grim milestone, Delhi recorded a daily spike of over 8,500 new cases on 11th November. On average, Delhi has been adding over 6,500 new cases daily in the current month so far as compared to the daily average of around 3,500 new cases in the previous month.

3. Delhi’s daily test positivity rate has more than doubled since October

Delhi recorded a test positivity rate of 13.4 per cent of 11th November, more than double of 5.48 per cent of test positivity rate recorded at the start of the October month. Delhi has been recording a daily test positivity rate of over 10 per cent since the start of the current month.