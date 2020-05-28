Covid-19 Factoid: India's cases rose from 100,000 to 150,000 in just 8 days

The global tally of infections currently stands at 5.7 million. Till now, 352,965 people have died because of the virus, while almost 2.5 million have recovered. Globally, Brazil, and are among the countries still on the ascent when it comes to growth in confirmed cases.

The case tally in is now past the 150,000 mark. And, worryingly, 83,004 of those cases are active. The country’s death toll currently stands at 4,337.

Here are some statistics mapping the outbreak:

1. took just eight days to add 50,000 cases to its tally

India recently crossed the 150,000 mark in total cases. Its pace of increase in cases is much faster now. In a sign of increase in pace at which cases are getting added, the third lot of 50,000 cases came in just eight days, compared with the 98 days India had taken to reach its first 50,000 cases, and 12 days to reach the second.

The increased rate of addition could be attributed to the fact that net daily additions have been more 5,000 on each of the past eight days.

2. Growth in Covid-19 deaths in the US has slowed down

After the US reported its first Covid-19 death on March 1, 2020, it took 46 days for the death toll to reach 25,000. The next lot of 25,000 came much faster, in just 10 days. The rate has slowed considerably since, with the third block of 25,000 deaths being recorded in 13 days, and the fourth in 20.

3. These four Indian districts account for over half the deaths in their respective states

In India, four districts – Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai – account for more than 50 per cent of total deaths in their respective states. Ahmedabad, with a death count of 745, alone has an 81 per cent of all deaths in Gujarat. Of all fatalities reported in Tamil Nadu, 73 per cent are just in Chennai. Mumbai, which has the highest death toll among all Indian districts, accounts for 59 per cent of Maharashtra’s death toll.