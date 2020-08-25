Covid-19 Factoid: India's daily tests go down as number of cases rises

The global tally of infections currently stands at 23.6 million, of which almost half the cases are from just three countries: the US, Brazil, and There are 6.6 million active cases worldwide, and more than 16 million successful recoveries. More than 813,000 people have died of the virus till now.

In India, there are now 3 million reported cases, of which 710,771 cases, or roughly 22.8 per cent, are currently active. Recovery rate has risen to over 75 per cent, with over 2.3 million people cured. has seen 57,542 deaths till now, closely trailing to have the fourth-highest death toll in the world.

Here are some data points on the pandemic:

1. The US has the highest share of active cases

Two out of every five active cases of are located in the US. fares only slightly better, with at least one out every 10 cases coming from the country.

The US, Brazil, and India together have almost 60 per cent of all active cases worldwide.

2. Daily tests in India have dropped again

After recording the highest number of tests done in a day, daily tests have gone back to early-August levels in India. The country recorded over 1 million tests on August 21, but testing dropped to 600,000 on August 24. This decline comes at a time when daily new cases are still at around 60,000.

3. has the highest concentration of cases in the country

With 2,610 active cases per million population, has the highest density of active cases among all states and Union Territories in the country. It is followed by These two, along with Goa and Andaman and Nicobar, are the only regions with a density of over 2,000 per million population.