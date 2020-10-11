Covid-19 Factoid: India's recovery rate at 86%, over 6 mn beat infection

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 Factoid: India's active case tally drops below 1 million
Covid-19 Factoid: India's recovery rate improves to 30% from 10% in April
Covid-19 Factoid: India is taking fewer days for every 10,000 deaths
Covid-19 Factoid: India has best day for recovery as states fight spikes
Covid-19 Factoid: No relief in sight for Maharashtra as cases, deaths rise
-
The global count of coronavirus cases has crossed 37 million, of which over 8 million are active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 7 million, of which just over 12 per cent or 867,496 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is almost 86 per cent, with over 6 million people have beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 100,000.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
1. India’s cases tally crosses 7-million mark
India, the second most-hit country after the US, has now crossed the 7 million reported cases mark. It just took 14 days to add the latest 1 million new cases. The US, the only other country to have crossed 7 million cases, had taken 24 days to increase its cases tally from 6 million to 7 million cases.
2. India recorded a drop of almost 16,000 cases in a day
India’s active cases tally witnessed a drop of almost 16,000 cases on October 10, the biggest single-day drop in the month so far. In October, India has so far recorded a drop of over 77,000 active cases.
3. Kerala is seeing a sudden spike in new cases
Kerala added over 11,000 new cases on October 10, the highest single-day spike in the state also the biggest spike as compared to all other states on this particular day. Overall cases tally in the state currently stands at 279,855, of which 182,874 cases have already recovered and 978 people have lost their lives to the virus in the state.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU