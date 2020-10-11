Covid-19 Factoid: India's recovery rate at 86%, over 6 mn beat infection

The global count of cases has crossed 37 million, of which over 8 million are active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 7 million, of which just over 12 per cent or 867,496 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is almost 86 per cent, with over 6 million people have beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 100,000.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

1. India’s cases tally crosses 7-million mark

India, the second most-hit country after the US, has now crossed the 7 million reported cases mark. It just took 14 days to add the latest 1 million new cases. The US, the only other country to have crossed 7 million cases, had taken 24 days to increase its cases tally from 6 million to 7 million cases.





2. India recorded a drop of almost 16,000 cases in a day

India’s active cases tally witnessed a drop of almost 16,000 cases on October 10, the biggest single-day drop in the month so far. In October, India has so far recorded a drop of over 77,000 active cases.



3. Kerala is seeing a sudden spike in new cases

Kerala added over 11,000 new cases on October 10, the highest single-day spike in the state also the biggest spike as compared to all other states on this particular day. Overall cases tally in the state currently stands at 279,855, of which 182,874 cases have already recovered and 978 people have lost their lives to the virus in the state.



