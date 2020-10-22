Covid-19 Factoid: India's recovery rate at 89%, active cases drop sharply

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 Factoid: Numbers offer little hope to worst-hit Maharashtra
Delhi on path to recovery; only 20% total coronavirus cases are active
Covid-19 Factoid: India has added 300,000 new coronavirus cases in 13 days
Covid-19 Factoid: No relief in sight for Maharashtra as cases, deaths rise
Covid-19 Factoid: India's active case tally drops below 1 million
-
The global count of coronavirus cases has crossed 41 million, of which over 9.4 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1.1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now over 7.7 million, of which 9.3 per cent or 715,812 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is over 89 per cent, with almost 6.87 million people have beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 116,000.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
1. India recorded a drop of over 24,000 active cases
India witnessed a drop of over 24,000 in its active case tally on 21 October, the biggest drop in the last 30 days. The recent drop took its active cases to count to 715,812. Overall, in the month of October so far, India has recorded a drop of over 229,000 active cases.
2. India conducted almost 1.5 million tests in a day
India conducted over 1.46 million tests on October 21, highest daily test count in almost last one month. India has been witnessing a slight drop in daily testing number in the last few days before conducting 1.46 million tests in a day.
3. West Bengal is witnessing a major spiker in new cases
West Bengal added 4,069 cases on October 21, making it two straight days with over 4,000 additions in the state. The state has been seeing a consistent rise in new cases adding over 3,000 cases daily in the last 47 days.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU