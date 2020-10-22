Covid-19 Factoid: India's recovery rate at 89%, active cases drop sharply

The global count of cases has crossed 41 million, of which over 9.4 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1.1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 7.7 million, of which 9.3 per cent or 715,812 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is over 89 per cent, with almost 6.87 million people have beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 116,000.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

1. India recorded a drop of over 24,000 active cases

India witnessed a drop of over 24,000 in its active case tally on 21 October, the biggest drop in the last 30 days. The recent drop took its active cases to count to 715,812. Overall, in the month of October so far, India has recorded a drop of over 229,000 active cases.





2. India conducted almost 1.5 million tests in a day

India conducted over 1.46 million tests on October 21, highest daily test count in almost last one month. India has been witnessing a slight drop in daily testing number in the last few days before conducting 1.46 million tests in a day.



3. West Bengal is witnessing a major spiker in new cases

West Bengal added 4,069 cases on October 21, making it two straight days with over 4,000 additions in the state. The state has been seeing a consistent rise in new cases adding over 3,000 cases daily in the last 47 days.



