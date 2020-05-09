Covid-19 Factoid: India's recovery rate improves to 30% from 10% in April

The global tally of infections is dangerously close to breaching the four-million mark. The pandemic has already claimed 271,782 lives, while 1,358,286 have beaten the infection so far. The US, Spain and Italy continue to be at the top of the ladder, though Italy and Spain have considerably brought down their active cases.

In India, now there are 57,306 confirmed infections. The death toll stands at 1,899 at present, and 17,041 people have recovered. India recently saw a surge in new cases, with more than 3,800 of them being recorded in a single day.

Here are some data points on the contagion:

#1. Recovery rate in India on the rise

In some positive news, India’s recovery rate — the number of people cured in a day as a proportion of total number of people who have recovered — is improving. From under 10 per cent in early April, the rate has now jumped to almost 30 per cent. Meanwhile, just three of every 100 confirmed cases, or one out of every 10 closed cases (total deaths and recovered cases), are now ending in fatalities.

#2.

Russia is now witnessing unprecedented rise in fresh cases of coronavirus

In the past five days, daily new cases in Russia have been consistently in excess of 10,000. On May 7, they hit a new record of 11,231 cases in a single day. The country has rapidly cruised its way into the list of ten most affected countries of the world. It has 187,859 confirmed cases, 1,723 deaths, and 26,608 recoveries.

#3. Belgium’s death rate has been rising rapidly

In the past month, the death rate for Belgium has gone up from under 10 per cent to the present 16.4 per cent. Two of every five closed cases in the country have succumbed to the infection. The country has so far seen 52,011 confirmed cases, of which 8,521 have died. There have been 13,201 recoveries.