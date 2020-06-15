Covid-19 Factoid: India still has one of the lowest concentration of cases

The global count of confirmed cases currently stands at 7.8 million, and death toll at 432,906. Over 4 million people have recovered till now. Brazil’s case tally, currently at over 850,000, is growing at the fastest rate. Daily new deaths worldwide have now fallen from a peak of over 8,000 plus in April to 4,500 now.

In India, there now are over 320,000 cases, of which 149,348 are still active. As many as 162,378 patients have managed to beat the infection, while 9,195 patients have died in the country so far.

Here are some statistics on the pandemic:

#1. In a positive trend, India still has the lowest concentration of Covid-19 cases among worst-hit nations

At 224 cases per million population, India’s density of Covid-19 cases is the lowest among the worst affected countries (those with over 100,000 reported cases). It is, in fact, a quarter of the world average of 995 cases. By comparison, the density in the US is 6,398. Chile has the highest density of cases, at over 8,000 cases.





#2. India is witnessing a steady rise in daily recovered cases

While new confirmed cases have been rising steadily, daily new recoveries have also had an upward trajectory. The metric, which oscillated between 3,000 and 5,000 in early June, has since jumped to over 8,000 on June 14. In the past four days, daily new recoveries have not seen a dip.



#3. Total confirmed cases in Ladakh increased six times since the start of the month

Ladakh has seen a six-time jump in case tally since June 1, adding more than 300 new cases in the past two days alone. At present, Ladakh has 549 cases, of which only 80 have recovered. There has been one fatality in the state.



