Covid-19 Factoid: India third worst-hit nation in terms of death toll

-
ALSO READ
Delhi on path to recovery; only 20% total coronavirus cases are active
Covid-19 Factoid: No relief in sight for Maharashtra as cases, deaths rise
Covid-19 Factoid: Daily new cases fall in Delhi, Himachal battles spike
Covid-19 Factoid: India reports 60,000+ new cases for second straight day
Covid-19 Factoid: India's count for recovered cases nears 1-million mark
-
The global count of coronavirus cases is nearing 35 million, of which more than 7.9 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over one million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 6.3 million, of which roughly 14.7 per cent or 942,217 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has crossed the 83 per cent, with over 5.35 million people have beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 99,773.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
1. India’s death toll crossed 100,000
India currently third worst-hit nation going by the death toll after the US and Brazil. India’s death toll has now crossed 100,000-mark. The country has been adding over 1,000 deaths for most of the days in the last 30 days.
2. Kerala recorded its biggest single-day spike
Kerala added 9,258 new cases on October 2, the biggest single-day spike in the state. The current case count in the state stands at 213,500 of which 135,140 cases have already recovered so far. As many as 9,653 people have lost their lives to the virus in the state.
3. Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu have the highest recovery rate in India
Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu has the highest recovery rate among all Indian states and UTs. Out of 3,064 confirmed cases, 2,928 cases have already recovered, translating into a recovery rate of over 95 per cent. It is followed by Andaman Nicobar Islands and Bihar.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU