Covid-19 Factoid: India third worst-hit nation in terms of death toll

The global count of cases is nearing 35 million, of which more than 7.9 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over one million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 6.3 million, of which roughly 14.7 per cent or 942,217 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has crossed the 83 per cent, with over 5.35 million people have beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 99,773.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

1. India’s death toll crossed 100,000

India currently third worst-hit nation going by the death toll after the US and Brazil. India’s death toll has now crossed 100,000-mark. The country has been adding over 1,000 deaths for most of the days in the last 30 days.





2. Kerala recorded its biggest single-day spike

Kerala added 9,258 new cases on October 2, the biggest single-day spike in the state. The current case count in the state stands at 213,500 of which 135,140 cases have already recovered so far. As many as 9,653 people have lost their lives to the virus in the state.



3. Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu have the highest recovery rate in India

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu has the highest recovery rate among all Indian states and UTs. Out of 3,064 confirmed cases, 2,928 cases have already recovered, translating into a recovery rate of over 95 per cent. It is followed by Andaman Nicobar Islands and Bihar.



