Covid-19 Factoid: India, US, Brazil account for half of global cases

The global confirmed case count is now 25.3 million, of which more than half the cases are from just three countries – the US, Brazil, and India. Global recoveries stand at almost 17.5 million, while fatalities have crossed 848,920.

In India, there are now more than 3.5 million cases, of which 725,991, or 21.6 per cent are currently active. Recovery rate has risen marginally to 76.6 per cent, with over 2.7 million people recovering from the infection. The mortality rate is now at 1.79 per cent, with over 63,000 deaths, the fourth-highest death toll in the world.

Here are some data points on the spread of the virus:

1. Assam becomes 10th Indian state to cross 100,000 cases mark

With the current cases tally of 103,794, Assam became the tenth Indian state to reach the grim milestone of crossing 100,000 confirmed cases. Over 82,000 people have recovered and 286 people have succumbed to the virus in the state. Assam has been adding over 2,000 cases daily for most part of the month.



2. Over 80 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Russia have recovered

Russia has so far recorded almost 1 million cases, of which over 800,000 or 82 per cent cases have already recovered from the virus. This is the highest recovery rate among the top five most affected countries among the world. Russia is followed by Brazil and India with 78 per cent and 77 per cent recovery rate respectively.

Pune district is now the worst-affected Indian district with over 50,000 active cases. Pune is followed by Bengaluru Urban, Thane and Mumbai. Pune has so far recorded over 173,000 confirmed cases, of which 117,204 people have recovered from the virus and over 4,000 people have lost their lives to it.

