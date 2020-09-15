Covid-19 Factoid: India witnesses a slight dip in daily new cases

The global count of cases has now crossed 29.4 million, with over 7 million cases currently active. Of this number, over 2.5 million cases are located in just the US. The global death toll has now reached around 933,000, with the US toll nearing 200,000 alone.

India has the fastest rising pandemic curve in the world with the total case tally nearing 5 million. Over 20 per cent of these cases, or 990,000 people, are currently active. With over 3.85 million people beating the infection, the recovery rate is over 78 per cent.

Here are some data insights on the pandemic:

India’s witnessed a slight dip in daily new cases



India added around 84,000 new cases on September 14, lowest single-day spike in the last seven days. The country had been adding over 90,000 cases for five straight days. The daily recoveries in India are still hovering around 70,000 cases.



India’s death toll has crossed 80,000 cases-mark

The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 outbreak have crossed 80,000 cases. India has been adding over 1,000 new deaths since last 14 days. Maharashtra accounts for most number of fatalities in the country with nearly 30,000 fatalities. Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu with over 8,000 deaths so far.



Odisha recorded its highest single-day spike

Odisha added over 4,000 new cases to its tally, highest single-day spike witnessed by the state thus far. Overall cases tally for the state has now crossed 155,000 and 637 patients have lost their lives to the virus.



