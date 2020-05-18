Covid-19 Factoid: J&K's tally of confirmed cases jumps 11% in a single day

The total number of cases currently stands at 4.75 million worldwide. The virus has so far claimed 313,794 lives, while 1.8 million people have recovered from the infection. In the worst affected country globally, the US, the confirmed case count has now crossed 1.5 million, and the death toll has crossed the 90,000 mark.

In India, the count of confirmed cases is now at 90,927, fatalities stand at 2,872, and recoveries at 34,109. Even as the country enters the fourth phase of its lockdown, the number of daily new cases does not seem to be abating; around 5,000 new cases got added to the total on Sunday.

Here are some data points on the outbreak:

1. is now the second most affected country in the world

By rate of adding new cases daily, has long surpassed Spain and the United Kingdom. Its tally has increased by more than 10,000 daily in the past two weeks, more than doubling during this period. At present, its count of cases stands at 281,752, deaths at 2,631, and recoveries at 67,373.









In a piece of positive news, India saw a new peak in new daily recoveries, at 3,955, on Sunday. This was almost twice as much as a day before. The country’s new recoveries have consistently hovered around 1,000 a day for two weeks now, though daily new cases have been rising much faster.

3. With addition of more than 100 cases, J&K witnesses a major single-day spike

Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday saw a setback in its fight against the coronavirus, with more than 100 new cases being reported in a single day. This was more than three times the number of new cases the previous day, and double the previous single-day peak of 55. Its total tally saw a jump of 11 per cent in just 24 hours. There have so far been 1,121 reported cases in the state, and 12 deaths. Almost half of all cases have already recovered.

