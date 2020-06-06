Covid-19 Factoid: Just 3 states account for 58% of India's total cases

The global tally of infections is now at 6.7 million. There have been 393,264 deaths worldwide, while 3.25 million patients have now recovered. Thanks to high growth in cases seen lately in Brazil and Russia, which now have 15 per cent of all cases in the world, the share of the US has come down to under 30 per cent.

As of June 5, India had more than 220,000 confirmed cases, of which 110,960 were active. As many as 6,348 people had died, while 109,461 had been cured. Three states – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi – alone had more than half the cases in the country.

Here are some data points on the outbreak:

#1. Brazil is adding 100,000 cases every four days

Brazil, the second-most-affected country in the world, is now adding 100,000 new cases every four days. The country’s count of confirmed cases recently reached 615,870. Except for the initial 200,000 cases, every 100,000 cases have been registered in under 10 days. It has so far seen 34,039 deaths, the third-highest toll in the world. Brazil’s fatality rate is at 5.5 per cent at present. Roughly half of all cases in the country are still active.





#2. India has added more than 9,000 cases for two straight days

India has been breaking its record of highest-ever single-day spike for four straight days now. For six consecutive days, India has added 8,000-plus fresh cases every 24 hours. Even as the number of daily new cases is growing exponentially, daily new recoveries are still stagnant. Except for one day, when there were over 10,000 recoveries, most days in the past month have seen daily recoveries oscillating between 3,000 and 4,000.



#3. J&K is witnessing a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases

Jammu & Kashmir witnessed its highest-ever single-day rise of 285 cases on June 5. Its previous record was 162 cases (May 27), after which every single day had seen more than 100 fresh cases. The state’s tally of confirmed cases has now crossed 3,142, with more than 60 per cent of those cases still active. However, it has managed to keep its fatalities low, at just 35 till now.



