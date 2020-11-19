Covid-19 Factoid: Maharashtra most affected, adds over 5,000 cases in a day

-
The global count of coronavirus cases is now nearing 57 million, of which nearly 15.8 million cases are active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.35 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is nearing 9 million, of which 443,303 cases are active. Recovery rate is now over 93.5 per cent and the death toll stands at 131,578.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
1. Delhi’s case tally crosses 500,000
India's national capital crossed 500,000 confirmed cases-mark. Delhi has been adding over 6,000 new cases each since the last two days after witnessing a drop in daily spike for a couple of days.
2. Maharashtra adds over 5,000 new cases in a day after a week
Maharashtra is the most-affected Indian state with a total reported cases count of over 1.75 million. Maharashtra added over 5,000 new cases in a day for the first time in the last eight days. The state had been witnessing a drop in its daily new cases since the start if the month.
3. Italy double its case tally in 19 days
Italy doubled its cases count in just 19 days, the lowest among the ten most-affected countries across the world. Italy is witnessing a fresh wave of new covid-19 cases after witnessing a drop. France and the UK follow Italy.
