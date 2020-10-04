Covid-19 Factoid: 'Worst-hit' Maharashtra witnesses a drop in daily cases

-
The global count of coronavirus cases has crossed 35 million, of which nearly 8 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 6.5 million, of which roughly 14.3 per cent or 937,625 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has crossed the 84 per cent, with over 5.5 million people have beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 100,000.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
1. Maharashtra is witnessing a drop in daily new cases
India’s worst-hit state Maharashtra has been witnessing a drop in new case additions for three days in a row. The state had been adding over 20,000 new cases daily for the most part of the last month.
Overall, the current case tally of the state stands at 1.4 million, of which 1.1 million cases have already recovered.
2. India’s recovery rate is improving
Over 5.5 million cases have already recovered in India, which translates into a recovery rate of over 84 per cent. Over six percentage point improvement in the last 30 days. India’s daily recovery has been more than the new cases added for ten days out of the last 15 days.
3.Pune has the most number of active cases among all districts
Pune district has the highest number of active cases among all Indian districts with 57,501 cases. Pune is followed by Bengaluru (Urban), the only other district with over 50,000 active cases. Four out five districts with the most number of active cases are from Maharashtra.
