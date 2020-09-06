Covid-19 Factoid: Over 4 million cases in India now, 21 per cent are active

The global count of cases is now at 27 million. Over 19 million people have recovered globally, while more 6.8 million cases are still active. Over 883,000 people have lost their lives in the pandemic till now. The US, Brazil, and India, account for more than half of all reported cases in the world.

In India, there are now over 4 million reported cases, of which roughly 21 per cent, or over 846,395 cases, are currently active. India’s recovery rate has crossed 77 per cent, while the mortality rate is still hovering at 1.7 per cent. The country’s death toll stands at 69,561.

Here are some data points on the spread of the virus:

#1. India added over 80,000 cases daily for three days in a row

The current case tally for India has crossed 4 million, adding over 80,000 cases for three straight days. and Andhra Pradesh account for most of the new cases recorded in the country.

#2. added over 19,000 new cases in a day

In another grim milestone, - the most-affected state in India added over 19,000 new cases in a day. This is the highest-ever single day spike for the state. Maharashtra has so far recorded over 863,000 cases, of which 625,773 people have recovered and almost 26,000 people have lost their lives to the virus.

#3. has crossed 100,000 cases mark

became the 12th Indian state to have crossed 100,000 confirmed cases. Almost 83,000 people have already recovered from the virus in the state and over 3,000 people have lost their lives. The state has been continuously adding over 1,000 cases daily.