Covid-19 Factoid: Rajasthan has best recovery rate among 5 worst-hit states

The number of confirmed coronavirus-infected cases in the world has now reached 4,128,810. As many as 280,993 people have succumbed to the infection globally, and 1,454,700 have recovered. The US, which continues to have the highest number of cases, has a case tally as big as those of the next six most affected countries put together.

In India, 62,939 cases have been reported so far, and 2,109 fatalities. A little less than a third of all confirmed cases have recovered. Maharashtra has become the first state to cross the 20,000 mark by total number of reported cases. Three other states – Gujarat, Delhi and Tamil Nadu – have more than 6,000 confirmed cases.

Here are some data points to give you a clearer sense of the contagion:

1. has become the fifth country with more than 200,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases

is the latest to have joined the list of countries with more than 200,000 confirmed cases. While it had taken the longest among the five most affected nations to reach the first 100,000 cases, its journey from there to the 200,000 mark was just 10 days long. By comparison, the US had taken just five days to add its second 100,000 cases.

2.

Rajasthan has the best recovery rate among five most affected Indian states

Rajasthan, with over 3,000 confirmed cases, has the highest recovery rate among the five most affected states of India. It is followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu, both with more than 6,000 cases each. Maharashtra has the lowest recovery percentage among these five states. Among the five, Gujarat has the highest fatality rate, with 6 per cent of all its confirmed cases ending in deaths.

3. Madhya Pradesh sees its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases

Madhya Pradesh saw a steep spike in cases on Saturday, with 273 cases being reported in a single day. This was higher than its previous record of 257 cases added on April 15. The state’s total case count stands at 3,614 at present, and 215 people have lost their lives. While Madhya Pradesh’s daily new additions have been erratic, a silver lining is that more than 45 per cent of all confirmed cases in the state have now recovered.