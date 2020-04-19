JUST IN
Business Standard

Covid-19 factoid: South Korea stages a sharp recovery, Kerala does well too

While Michigan and New York have the highest fatality rate among states in the US, Kerala has brought things well under control

Jyotindra Dubey 

Travellers line up with their belongings outside Hankou Railway Station after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were lifted. Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The global tally of coronavirus infections has now crossed 2.2 million, with 150,000 plus fatalities. The number of recoveries globally is still a little over half a million. The worst affected country in the world, the United States, now has more than 700,000 cases alone. This is more than the number of cases in the next five worst affected countries taken together.

In India, the tally of confirmed cases is close to the 15,000 mark. The number of daily new cases have dropped slightly for three days now. The current death toll stands at 496, with a little over 2,000 cases having recovered fully.

Here are some of the data points on the current crisis:

#1. Michigan and New York have highest fatality rate among all states in the US

While New York has the highest number of confirmed cases as well as deaths in the United States, Michigan has a slightly higher death rate at 7.4 per cent. The state saw roughly 30,000 cases of coronavirus infection, of which 433 cases were fatalities. In comparison, New York, with 200,000 plus cases and 14,000 deaths, has a death rate of 7.3 per cent. The countrywide fatality rate stands at 5.2%.



#2. South Korea witnessing a sharp recovery

South Korea is on a steady path to recovery, owing to strict quarantine measures and intensive testing since mid-March. The number of active cases in the country has now dropped to just 2,576, which is roughly a fifth of the total number of reported coronavirus infections till now. The country has reported 232 fatalities because of the pandemic.


#3. Kerala : India’s recovery down south

In India, Kerala is the only state that has managed to curtail the spread of the outbreak to a large extent. The number of recovered cases has now surpassed active cases by a huge margin. The growth in cases has stabilised since early April. Kerala reported 396 cases of coronavirus infections, of which three cases were deaths.




Twitter: @NindakBaba
First Published: Sun, April 19 2020. 06:49 IST

