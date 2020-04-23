Covid-19 Factoid: Sweden's death-recovery gap, and India's worst sufferers

The number of confirmed cases globally has reached 2,588,335, and more than 180,000 people have died because of Covid-19 so far. In India, the tally of confirmed cases has breached the 20,000 mark and fatality in the country stands at nearly 650.

Here are a few data trends to help you understand the present pandemic situation better:

1. America is adding more new cases daily than Europe and Asia combined

North America continues to have a lead in adding new cases to the global tally of Covid-19 infections, with the bulk of those cases being contributed by the US. While North America is followed by Europe, the previous epicentre of the pandemic, Asia, where the novel was first identified, contributes the least of the three to the tally.

2. witnesses more fatalities than recoveries

Sweden, which had come under criticism globally for its no- strategy to combat the pandemic, has seen a significant outbreak of the infection. The number of active cases in the country have more than doubled in the past two weeks, while fatalities have surpassed recoveries by a wide margin.

The country’s tally of confirmed cases now stands at 16,004 cases.

3. Three Indian states in focus: Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan

In the past seven days, three Indian states — Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan — have together added almost 60 per cent of all new cases to the country’s tally. Maharashtra has alone accounted for more than 30 per cent of daily news cases in the past three days. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have also significantly added to the total.