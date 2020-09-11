Covid-19 Factoid: Total active cases in India now near the million mark

The global count of cases is now over 28 million, of which more than 8 million are currently active. There have been over 900,000 deaths due to the virus globally, while over 20 million people have successfully recovered from the infection. The US and India together account for almost half of all active cases in the world.

India’s reported cases have now crossed 4.56 million, rising by over 95,000 for two days in a row and over 3.5 million people have successfully recovered.

Here are some statistics mapping the spread of the virus:

#1. India added almost 25,000 new active cases in a day

India’s total active cases count is nearing 1 million. The country added 24,462 new active cases on 10th September, highest-ever single-day spike. India has been adding over 95,000 new cases since last two days while recoveries have been hovering around 70,000 cases.

#2.

Delhi is witnessing a second wave

Delhi is seeing a fresh spike in daily new cases. The capital state has recorded over 4,000 new cases each in the last two days. The overall case tally for the state is over 200,000, of which 175,400 cases have already recovered and 4,666 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

#3. UP recorded its biggest spike in daily new cases

UP added almost 7,000 new cases on 10th September, biggest single-day spike for the state. The overall cases tally for the state is nearing 300,000. Till date, over 221,500 people have already recovered from the virus and 4,206 people have lost their lives to the virus.