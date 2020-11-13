Covid-19 Factoid: US continues as most affected country, has 10 mn cases

The global count of cases is now over 53 million, of which nearly 15 million cases are currently active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.3 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8.7 million, of which 484,529 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is now nearing 93 per cent and the death toll stands at 128,668.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

The US added the most number of cases across the world

The US, the most affected country in the world with over 10 million confirmed cases is witnessing a surge in new cases. The US added over 143,000 cases in a day, highest daily spike among all other countries. The US is followed by India and France.

Himachal Pradesh recorded the highest test positivity rate among all states

Himachal Pradesh recorded a test positivity rate of over 15 per cent on 12th of November, highest among all other Indian states and UTs. Himachal Pradesh is followed by Sikkim and Delhi.



Delhi continues to add the most number of new cases daily

The capital state of India has been adding over 7,000 new cases for three days in a row. Delhi is witnessing a massive surge in new cases and has been adding the highest number of new cases daily as compared to other states.

