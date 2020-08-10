Covid-19 Factoid: Numbers offer little hope to worst-hit Maharashtra

The global confirmed case count for the is currently at 19.8 million, expected to reach the unfortunate milestone of 20-million cases any moment. Over 6 million cases are currently active, with 12 million recoveries. Over 730,000 people have lost their lives in the pandemic across all countries.

In India, there are now over 2 million confirmed cases. This is a little over 10 per cent of the global tally of confirmed cases. There are now 628,747 active cases in the country, while 1,480,884 people have recovered from the virus. The country’s death toll stands at 43,379.

Here are some data points of the pandemic:

#1. India’s ascent in its Covid-19 trajectory continues

In a troubling trend, India reported the highest number of fresh confirmed cases on August 9, at over 64,000 reported in 24 hours. This is higher than the contribution of the US and Brazil on that day by a wide margin of at least 8,000 cases. The list of top five contributors also includes Colombia and South Africa, countries still on reporting an upward trajectory in their pandemic curve.





#2. Brazil crosses 3-million confirmed cases

Brazil has now crossed 3-million confirmed cases, second highest in the world after the US. The latest 1 million cases were reported in the least amount of time, at just 23 days. In comparison, the initial 1 million had the slowest pace, registered in over 100 days. The country also has the second-highest number of deaths in the world, at over 100,000 deceased.



#3. Maharashtra sets record for highest single-day spike

The worst affected state in India, Maharashtra, set a new record of over 12,000 cases registered in a single day, the highest till now. This has taken the state’s confirmed case tally to over 500,000, almost one-fourth of the country’s total case count. Maharashtra has also been the most fatal among all the states, with over 17,000 deaths.



