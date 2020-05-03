Covid-19 hinterland digest: 4 Asha workers test positive in Punjab's Moga

The Indian armed forces showed gratitude towards the (Covid-19) warriors on behalf of the nation by conducting fly pasts at several places in the country and showering petals. The Navy ships stood in formation spelling out 'Thank You'. And all this happened at a time when the country witnessed the biggest ever single-day spike in cases. The government is also preparing for a second stimulus package to review the economy. The death toll due to the virus has crossed 1,300 and the infection tally is nearing 40,000.

Business Standard takes a look at regional editions of Hindi newspapers to provide you with a picture of the Covid-19 situation in the hinterland.

Moga shocker: Asha workers found positive; panic among authorities

Four months ago, when the government asked the Moga administration to conduct a district-level survey to find out people who had ailments like TB, diabetes, hypertension, etc, they did not comply, reports Amar Ujala. When the virus spread picked up and the state government asked them for reports, local authorities rushed the ground staff to get the data. Surprisingly, the Asha workers started conducting the survey amid the curfew without masks, sanitisers and gloves. The shocking news came on Saturday when 22 samples tested positive and four of them were belonged to Asha workers. This shook the health department. But there was more to come out of the whole episode. Moga administration was initially ordered to take samples of 30 people daily. A few days ago after they managed to get only 26 samples, to complete the number, they asked four Asha workers to give their own samples. The reports for all these Asha workers, who were tested randomly, came in positive. Now, the Moga administration is on the back foot as it does not know how many people might have been infected by these Asha workes.

to suspend subsidies, withdraw more allowances, perks

Bharat Heavy ElectricalsLimited is feeling the pain caused by the virus. plants have been shut since the began. After the administration decided to stop dearness allowances and reduce the remaining perks by 50 per cent, has now stopped the subsidies to the schools and canteens it runs, reports Dainik Bhaskar. It must be noted that there are over 6,500 contractual workers in BHEL. It is reported that the strength may be reduced by half. BHEL is also planning to hand over the security of its factories to retired army officers. Currently, the Central Industrial Security Force looks after the security at its plants. BHEL spends Rs 8 crore on security on alone. The company will also reduce the telephone allowance. ACs to senior officers will not be provided. The concept of holiday homes will also be quashed.

costs Rs 144 crore

Till now the has suffered a loss of Rs 144 crore due to the It must be noted that the roadways is already running in losses of Rs 600 crore, reports Amar Ujala. Considering the heavy losses, the state government had said that buses would only run in the places located in green zones, The government has also increased the bus fares. Despite the increased fare, is still cheaper than bus services in most states. On an average, Haryana Roadways earns Rs 3.69 crore daily. However, this is not happening at present as the buses have been deployed for relief work and to serve authorities in this hour of crisis. But this doesn't earn Haryana Roadways any money. In turn, diesel and maintenance are costing them dearly. Haryana Roadways is expected to start making some money from the green zones.