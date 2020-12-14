Covid-19 impact: Tamil Nadu govt to set up 2,000 mini-clinics across state

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated 630 Amma mini clinics across the state. The state government is planning to set up 2,000 mini clinics in all.

Each mini-clinic will have one doctor, one nurse and an assistant and will operate for four hours in the morning and four hours in the evening.

Meanwhile, the state government said that around Rs 7,525.71 crore has been spent on Coronavirus (Covid-19) and related relief measures so far.