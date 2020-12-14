Covid-19 impact: Tamil Nadu govt to set up 2,000 mini-clinics across state

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till Aug 31, announces fresh restrictions
Tamil Nadu asks Centre for special Rs 9,000 crore grant to combat Covid-19
Tamil Nadu CM urges Centre to revisit options on GST compensation
Allowing pvt franchisees in power will spur cherry picking: Tamil Nadu CM
Tamil Nadu signs 14 MoUs worth Rs 10,000 cr, to create 7,000 new jobs
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated 630 Amma mini clinics across the state. The state government is planning to set up 2,000 mini clinics in all.
Each mini-clinic will have one doctor, one nurse and an assistant and will operate for four hours in the morning and four hours in the evening.
Meanwhile, the state government said that around Rs 7,525.71 crore has been spent on Coronavirus (Covid-19) and related relief measures so far.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU