Covid-19 live updates: Govt denies getting reports of deaths due to oxygen

Coronavirus live updates: Around 400 million people remain vulnerable to Covid-19 though two-thirds of India has antibodies. More than story and other updates.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

People crowd at a hospital to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose, in Noida. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus live updates: Two-thirds of India's population older than six have antibodies against the coronavirus, the government has said as it quoted a serosurvey’s findings, meaning around 400 million people are vulnerable to the disease.

No deaths due to lack of oxygen were specifically reported by states and Union territories during the second Covid-19 wave, the government said in a written statement in Parliament on Tuesday.

World coronavirus updates: Japan’s top Covid-19 adviser, Shigeru Omi, said that Tokyo’s daily coronavirus cases could hit a new record in the first week of August, potentially reaching a figure close to 3,000 as the city hosts the Olympic games. The delta variant now makes up 83% of all sequenced Covid-19 cases in the U.S., a Senate hearing was told.

