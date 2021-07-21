- Top headlines: Govt considers tax ordinance; Microsoft seeks Telangana deal
- JPMorgan entices CEO Jamie Dimon to stick around with surprise stock award
- Centre mulls Ordinance for past tax assessment as litigation mounts
- Air India privatisation: SpiceJet's Ajay Singh has a risky flight plan
- Rivals turn the heat on Sunil Mittal's stand on satellite spectrum
- Bigger firms scoop up more market share during Covid-19 pandemic
- Microsoft in talks with Telangana to set up Rs 15,000-crore data centre
- Covid-19 pandemic: Tales of migrant workers betray a year of woes
Covid-19 live updates: Govt denies getting reports of deaths due to oxygen
Coronavirus live updates: Around 400 million people remain vulnerable to Covid-19 though two-thirds of India has antibodies. More than story and other updates.
Coronavirus live updates: Two-thirds of India's population older than six have antibodies against the coronavirus, the government has said as it quoted a serosurvey’s findings, meaning around 400 million people are vulnerable to the disease.
No deaths due to lack of oxygen were specifically reported by states and Union territories during the second Covid-19 wave, the government said in a written statement in Parliament on Tuesday.
World coronavirus updates: Japan’s top Covid-19 adviser, Shigeru Omi, said that Tokyo’s daily coronavirus cases could hit a new record in the first week of August, potentially reaching a figure close to 3,000 as the city hosts the Olympic games. The delta variant now makes up 83% of all sequenced Covid-19 cases in the U.S., a Senate hearing was told.
