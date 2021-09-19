Covid-19 live updates: Kerala to reopen schools; UK eases travel rule
Covid-19 live updates: Adar Poonawalla says India may resume exporting vaccines by the year-end; civil aviation ministry allows airlines to increase capacity.
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Delta variant of coronavirus
A man walks past a wall mural on Covid-19 awareness in Chennai on September 18, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus updates: India may resume exporting Covid-19 vaccines by the year-end as its stocks are nearing levels that can meet its own immunisation drive, said Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India.
India’s civil aviation ministry allowed airlines to increase their domestic fleet capacity from 72.5 per cent to 85 per cent of what they flew before the pandemic hit the country.
Kerala, which for weeks has been reporting the most new cases of Covid-19 among states, will reopen schools on November 1, a meeting held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided on Saturday.
World coronavirus updates: The UK government eased coronavirus testing requirements for fully vaccinated people arriving in England, removing a significant barrier to travel and boosting airlines and tourism firms.
Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine declined in protection against hospitalization after four months, while Moderna Inc.’s remained stable, US researchers found in an analysis of data from 21 US hospitals across 18 states.
Honda Motor Co. said its production lines in Japan are operating at about 40% of its initial plan for the August-September period because of chip shortages and delays in parts shipments due to coronavirus outbreaks overseas, Bloomberg reported.
